Letter: Tucson's Vaccination Mandate

Recently , State Sen. Kelly Townsend , Republican of Mesa, AZ has asked the AZ. Attorney's Generals Office to look into whether Tucson's vaccination mandate for city employees violates a state law. My advice to Kelly Townsend is to butt out of our local affairs. Since her City Area ( Phoenix) has a higher level of Covid Infections per Capita, than Tucson, she needs to concern herself with plans to lower the Covid Infection rate in her own area.
State Senator Kelly Townsend is a Political Hack, and is one of the supporters of the failed AZ State audit of our last certified Presidential Election. She should be looking into how she will reimburse the Taxpayers of Arizona for the Sham Audit that she supported.
David Keating
Northeast side
