Who could ever have known that Tucson would have its very own construction wonder of the world? The Hoover Dam took five years to construct. The Golden Gate Bridge was a four-year build. The Empire State Building was built in under two years. All three are engineering and construction marvels.
Not to be outdone, Tucson has the repaving of Oracle Road. The bone-jarring car alignment attacking nonpaving work moved into the multi-year stratosphere of these giant construction monuments. I would love to say that the end is in sight, but...
Jeffery Miller
Northwest side
