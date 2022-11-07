 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tuesday Election and Daily Star Editorial Page

If the letters published in the Daily Star are any indication of how the election will turn out Democrats have nothing to worry about. At least 90% of those published attack GOP candidates and many predict the end of democracy if Lake, Finchem and Masters win and the Republicans control Congress. No doubt the Editors will respond that the letters printed reflect the balance of those submitted.

As for opinion pieces, nary a column from a conservative in the past few days with multiple pieces from writers predicting Armageddon if the election goes to the Republicans.

Tim Stellar wrote a few days ago that it's the role of the media to influence elections. Really? I always believed it was the role of the media to educate their readers/viewers. This is best done by provided balanced viewpoints from a variety of sources.

Dan Watson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

