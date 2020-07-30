You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Tuesdays Virtual Town Hall Meeting - Covid-19 and Back to School
Tuesday evening (7/21) I attended the virtual Town Hall Meeting with our Congressman – Tom O'Halloran. The meeting was scheduled for 1 hour which included opening and closing remarks by the Congressman and a Teacher/Coordinator from the Northern AZ area.

Time allowed perhaps 10 questions from the audience, 8 of which came from people having an obvious recent personal relationship with the Congressman or the Teacher. All of the questions were softball types. Nothing controversial i.e. - Science says that children do not pass Covid-19 to other children or adults. Since most medical professionals support sending kids to the classroom, then why aren’t the school leaders questioning the Governor? How is this going to work when the parents) need to work.

Well, I came away with a clear understanding that what I saw was not an ‘open’ meeting, but a prepared voice with political undertones. The idea of a Town Hall Meeting was of no value, unless one is siding with the stay-at-home teacher crowd.

John Spitler

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

