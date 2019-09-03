I applaud the decision by the Regents to assist DACA students. They are a critical link in the multi-ethnic future of our society. However, as a UA grad and senior I must admit to a little peeve that, unlike many other universities, the UA has no special tuition rates for graduates, alumni and seniors. We have something to contribute as well, despite our dotage, and increasing our educational skills is important for society as well.
Stephen Golding
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.