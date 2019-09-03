I applaud the decision by the Regents to assist DACA students. They are a critical link in the multi-ethnic future of our society. However, as a UA grad and senior I must admit to a little peeve that, unlike many other universities, the UA has no special tuition rates for graduates, alumni and seniors. We have something to contribute as well, despite our dotage, and increasing our educational skills is important for society as well.

Stephen Golding

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments