Letter: Tumamoc Hill closure

The report that the closure of Tumamoc Hill is not being honored 100% reflects an attitude of self entitlement that can only serve to prolong the COVID-19 crisis. The three offending women quoted in Tony Davis' March 26 article are pathetic, arrogant and just plain ignorant, all while projecting an "all about me" attitude. Not one of the women has the qualifications, education or experience to make the decision on closure of Tumamoc Hill - if they did, they would be at their job working to resolve our crisis rather than sauntering in the sunshine.

They should have been removed from Tumamoc Hill and enrolled in the COVID-19 Pima County Jail release program being worked out between the County Attorney and Public Defender Office.

Hollis Moore

Oro Valley

