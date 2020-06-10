Letter: Tumamoc Hill heartbreak
Letter: Tumamoc Hill heartbreak

I love Tumamoc Hill. I love our city. Tumamoc always felt like a small community moving together, lumbering up the hill before coffee in the morning or after a day at the office in the evening. My wife and I went back for the first time on Saturday since the reopening and I was excited to show off my sporty new mask. Masks are required according to the guidelines posted at the entrance. Hand sanitizer was available and the path was clearly marked according to social distancing practices. Here's what we actually found. Only about 5% of walkers wore masks. We saw dogs (forbidden to protect wildlife), groups of six or more (limit is three), runners heaving liquid respiratory droplets everywhere, babies and unmasked children with unmasked parents. We were both deeply disappointed in the lack of regard for others and for the spirit of Tumamoc that we witnessed on Saturday. We won't be going back anytime soon.

Connie Brannock

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

