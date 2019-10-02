Re: the September 30 article "Parking crackdown puts damper on daily 'party' at Tumamoc Hill."
How many of those thousand people per day who walk Tumamoc Hill arrive there in cars. Ninety-nine percent? Could that percentage be reduced, maybe? There are options besides the use of private motor vehicles, and the need for parking.
Not only are there excellent bike racks at the base of the hill, AND a TuGo yellow bike docking station, but two different SunTran routes stop at Silverbell and St. Marys roads, VERY close by. Even walking to and from bus stops is more exercise than getting in and out of a car (and better for the environment). Or, "I need to stretch my legs, let's drive over to the Hill."
Leo Mellon
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.