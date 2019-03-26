The intense popularity of this trail has caused the available but limited street parking along Anklam road to be inadequate. Some hikers are having to park across the street in the St. Mary's Hospital complex (which the businesses there don't approve) and then crossing Anklam to the trail head. The lack of a cross walk there could lead to a pedestrian/vehicle accident.
I think the City and University of Arizona should consider establishing a parking lot in the flat area at the base of the hill which is relatively flat. Just a gravel lot would do.
Certainly there are many good reasons not to do this, But there are a lot of Tucsonans who treasure this hike for its beauty and exercise challenge. And they would be grateful.
Lawrence Maxey
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.