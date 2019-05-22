Re: the May 18 article "Fixing ropes for the perilous climb up Mount Tumamoc."
I enjoyed Fitz’s rendition of a climb to Tumamoc’s summit Saturday, but he got one important detail wrong when he referred to the “old lab.” The buildings date to 1903 when the Carnegie Foundation invested to study desert ecology (including saguaros, Carnegiea gigantean), but the lab is hardly a Has Been. UA scientists are on site today studying both the ecosystems of the Sonoran Desert and the 2400-year-old archeology there.
The lab is in the early stages of renovation for a new era of research and communication. The new road and rehabbed greenhouse are the first marks of progress. Planned are an interpretive center, a venue for presentations and demonstrations, a community garden, and yes, improved bathroom facilities.
The Desert Research Laboratory on Tumamoc Hill is a Tucson gem. Enjoy the walk up and get some exercise, but don’t forget why the road was built in the first place!
Sarah Smallhouse, Advisory Board Member, UA Desert Laboratory on Tumamoc Hill
