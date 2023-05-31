If asylum-seekers at the US border were given this immediate option, it could be a win-win situation for all involved. If he or she is of military service age, offer immediate enlistment. From the border to boot camp, an asylee would have the opportunity to fill a slot in the military that the armed services recruitment is having difficulty filling. That recruit would have two years to learn a trade skill, learn English, serve as a soldier wherever needed, have housing and meals, earn a salary, pay taxes, and in the end, earn citizenship through service. During those two years, accompanying family members could use the salary to settle and build a sustainable future to welcome their soldier home as productive residents of a community.