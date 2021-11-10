 Skip to main content
Letter: Turn TARP Water Into Reclaimed Water
Letter: Turn TARP Water Into Reclaimed Water

Re: the Nov. 7 article "Santa Cruz flows in new spot."

Yolanda Herrera asks, why not use TARP water for car washes

and ice rinks?

Tucson Water’s reclaimed water system has 160 miles of pipe and

15 million gallons of surface storage in enclosed reservoirs. Reclaimed

water is used for irrigation, dust control, fire fighting, and industrial uses. 18 golf courses, including four City-owned courses, irrigate with reclaimed water. 50 parks and 65 schools, including the University of Arizona, irrigate with reclaimed water. During the summer, daily deliveries of reclaimed water can be more than 30 million gallons. Reclaimed water rates don't cover the full cost of service for reclaimed water. The amount not covered by the rates is funded from potable water system revenues. Instead of raising water rates for Tucson Water Customers living outside city limits, raise the Reclaimed water rates so it does not have to rely on the revenue from the potable system. The extra TARP water will increase the Reclaimed supply.

Max LaPlante

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

