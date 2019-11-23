It strikes me as odd that individuals within our community take substantial issue with the paper for its political bent, and/or broadcasters with an eclectic attitude. If readers don't care for the Star editorial leanings, then don't read the newspaper. Ditto the ongoing rants about how Bill Walton and his antics should be fired from all TV basketball broadcasts. Mr. Walton was hired to acquire and maintain ratings for Pac 12 or ESPN. If you don't care for his on air shenanigans, turn down the sound, listen to Brian Jeffries. And stop taking up space in the Star op-ed with your whining.
Baird Thompson
Foothills
