Letter: Turning Away rom important information

We should be disturbed by the State Health Department’s backing away from academic models of Covid19 disease progression and mortality prediction. I suspect a decision largely influenced by our Governor. As the President often says; "Let's see what happens."
Well, let's see what happens when we cannot do enough tests for screening and diagnosis; and when small rural hospitals with minimal staff and life sustaining equipment get filled up with farm workers and nursing home residents needing intensive care; and when food production, distribution and supply chains begin to collapse; and when overworked front-line physicians, nurses, technicians and support staff just get tired and sick and say "Enough, I'm quitting!"
Then it will be too late for these irresponsible and short-sighted poor excuses for public servants and their know-nothing supporters. The saddest thing is that we'll all go down together because of their errors and mistakes.
Paul Waugaman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!