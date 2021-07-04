 Skip to main content
Letter: Turnover in County Attorney's Office
No one should be surprised that County Attorney employees who disagree with County Attorney Laura Conover's vision of how that office should be run are leaving. That happens when new leadership arrives, and the voters endorsed a new leadership vision for that office. I don't practice criminal law, but I met Conover about 10 years ago as part of the Morris K. Udall Inn of Court, an attorney organization which promotes excellence in the legal profession. She impressed me then as someone who lived up to those ideals. She deserves the community's support and the support of legal professionals who share her vision.

Brian Clymer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

