 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: TUSD and George Floyd - Connecting the Dots
View Comments

Letter: TUSD and George Floyd - Connecting the Dots

  • Comments

On the same day that our Tucson Unified School District is being released from federal government oversight of a 43-year-old desegregation case to eliminate vestiges racial inequality we are confronted with yet another chapter in Washington overreach.

It’s the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act which would grant the feds power to dictate how Pima County and Tucson provide law enforcement services to those we know best, our community and neighbors. Just as they did four decades ago they will seduce us with money, our federal tax dollars. All government should be local.

Do we want to go down this rat hole again?

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Basketball coaches

Rick Kinonen suggested that no matter how much money it takes to hire a new men's coach, that amount should be matched by raising Coach Barnes…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News