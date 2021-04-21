Letter: TUSD and George Floyd - Connecting the Dots

On the same day that our Tucson Unified School District is being released from federal government oversight of a 43-year-old desegregation case to eliminate vestiges racial inequality we are confronted with yet another chapter in Washington overreach.
It’s the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act which would grant the feds power to dictate how Pima County and Tucson provide law enforcement services to those we know best, our community and neighbors. Just as they did four decades ago they will seduce us with money, our federal tax dollars. All government should be local.
Do we want to go down this rat hole again?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
