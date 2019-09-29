Re: the September 26 article "Which truth will prevail in TUSD curriculum showdown?."
After reading Doug Martin's op ed I puzzled over his claim to speak for "the faith community." I've been a faltering, fallible follower of Jesus all my 80+ years and he doesn't speak for me, for my family, for my congregation. I'll speak only for myself, as a human being who has known, loved, played, prayed, rejoiced with and mourned for LGBT people. Some of my good friends are same-gender couples whose unions are surely blessed by God. I have known transgender people and don't pretend to understand how a person recognizes and deals with the discrepancy between their biological identity and their sense of who they really are. But I recognize how little I understand and I accept them as they are because I believe with Jesus that they are my neighbors to be loved as myself.. And so are the folks at TUSD who are struggling with how to teach the facts of life as fully human beings to the kids we entrust to them.
Frank Bergen, Priest associate St. Matthew's Tucson
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.