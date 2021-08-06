 Skip to main content
Letter: TUSD Board stands up for what is right
Letter: TUSD Board stands up for what is right

Bravo to the TUSD Board for being real leaders in this time of indecision. It's about time people put in leadership roles took their role seriously, and stand up tp the morally and ethically bankrupt state legislature and governor. It is time that care is shown for the lives of children alive and needing safe schools. Mandating masks is the right step.

Why is the governor more concerned about overturning Roe v. Wade, when the problems of life today are so imminent because of COVID? But that's right, we need to get more bodies out there and stop caring for them as republicans continue to do.

I sure hope come election time that the survivors of this Hell see who works for people's safety and who has cast our fate to the money-makers. Businessmen in the U.S. are only concerned about bottom line, not the lives of employees.

Carl Olson

West side

