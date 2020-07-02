Letter: TUSD Board

I’d like to tell you why I’m supporting Cindy Winston for the TUSD School Board. I’ve known Cindy many years as an effective teacher as one of her colleagues. I know first-hand she was a gifted science teacher that used innovative approaches to bring science to life in her classroom. I watched her create high expectations and make the time to build relationships with each student. Cindy did it all: an engaged teacher who valued evidence-based curriculum, who organized field trips and home visits, and who had an appreciation of a diverse student body and their families.
I believe solving the problems of education is best done by the people who know the classroom and the educational institution inside and out. That’s Cindy. I believe change should be built on the strengths of the community, which is best done by people who understand the students' abilities and challenges. That’s Cindy too.
I’m voting for Cindy and I hope you’ll join me.
Carmen Kemery
Northeast side
