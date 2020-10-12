Letter: TUSD delays doing their job...again

Once again, the TUSD is failing to do their job, all the while asking for more money. Superintendent Trujillo's excuses for this continued delay is supposedly in order to allow more time to create a good instructional model, to assuage some of the concerns over a spike of cases at the U of A and to study other schools in the county. So teachers haven't taught in over 6 months, and you STILL can't come up with an instructional model? What have they been doing all this time? Study other schools in the county, really, how about getting to work! in the great majority of the world schools have been back in session for months. Europe has higher daily cases of COVID than the U.S. (statista.com) yet their teachers are back teaching. Enough of this sitting around studying, get back to work, it can easily be done safely!
Helge Carson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
