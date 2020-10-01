Letter: TUSD: Excellent Community Service!!!

"The Tucson Unified School District Food Services Department has continued to provide services for students and families throughout the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and currently is distributing 30,000 meals a week to students...."
Excellent Community Service...TUSD should be commended for continuing to provide food for Families and their Students during the COVID-19 Pandemic!!
Once the COVID-19 pandemic abates and the University begins normal operations, the University of Arizona should follow their example in providing meals, at no cost, to Students. More than a few Students are skipping meals because of the high cost of the for-profit Student Union Cafeteria Services.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
