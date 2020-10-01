 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: TUSD: Excellent Community Service!!!
View Comments

Letter: TUSD: Excellent Community Service!!!

"The Tucson Unified School District Food Services Department has continued to provide services for students and families throughout the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and currently is distributing 30,000 meals a week to students...."

Excellent Community Service...TUSD should be commended for continuing to provide food for Families and their Students during the COVID-19 Pandemic!!

Once the COVID-19 pandemic abates and the University begins normal operations, the University of Arizona should follow their example in providing meals, at no cost, to Students. More than a few Students are skipping meals because of the high cost of the for-profit Student Union Cafeteria Services.

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: STEVE KERR

DUH !!!! Steve Kerr is quoted in the Tucson newspaper as saying he is: ANTI-TRUMP! Really, Is this the same Steve Kerr that will not say anyth…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News