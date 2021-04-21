 Skip to main content
Letter: TUSD Funding new playgrounds
Letter: TUSD Funding new playgrounds

Re: the April 18 article "TUSD funds fine arts."

I read in Sunday’s paper that TUSD is allocating $7 million dollars for music and arts, inter scholastics and Pre-k playgrounds.

I would like to remind those involved with the playgrounds at the schools that TUSD has always overlooked those students with disabilities when designing playgrounds.

As a teacher kindergarten-3rd grade teacher in TUSD I tried hard to get equipment in the school playground for my students. I even wrote and won a grant for a swing that locks in a wheelchair. All my students used wheelchairs. They would spend their recess watching their non disabled peers on the playground equipment as the playground equipment was not inclusive.

Please consider funding inclusive playgrounds.

Fran Krackow

Foothills

