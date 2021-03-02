Letter: TUSD: Going back in person

I stand with Dr. Trujillo and way past ready to return to school. Many of my counterparts have returned to their schools and are doing well. My school has small - groups of in person learners. Some of them are my students. I go in a few days a week and interact with them during lunch and my planning period. I haven't gotten sick and feel completely safe. Most of my students and their families are looking forward to our return to school on a regular basis. We have heard plenty, of how school employees, are reluctant to return to return to work and I get that but life has risks. We need to focus what we can do for our kids now, rather than what could happen. School employees were given early vaccines so we could get back into our classrooms and do our jobs!
Scott Thompson
East side
