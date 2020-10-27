 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: TUSD Governing Board Election
View Comments

Letter: TUSD Governing Board Election

As a Tucson pediatrician and the parent of a TUSD student, I understand the importance of finding the safest way to educate our youth during the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s why I voted for Dr. Ravi Grivois-Shah for TUSD Governing Board. I have known Dr. Ravi personally and professionally for several years and I trust him to make sound decisions for our children during this frustrating, frightening, and uncertain time. Furthermore, Dr. Ravi has a long history of advocacy for our students and has served voluntarily and admirably on TUSD committees to develop curriculum that is current and inclusive to all youth. Finally, as a father of three young children and the spouse of a K-12 educator, I know he truly understands the concerns of parents and the needs of our students. I wish him the best and encourage my TUSD neighbors to vote for my friend and colleague, Dr. Ravi Grivois-Shah.

Tracey Kurtzman, MD

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Liberalism Lives

As a former longtime resident of Arizona and a subscriber to the Arizona Daily Star, I am amazed by how liberalism has taken over the newspape…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News