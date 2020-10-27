Letter: TUSD Governing Board Election

As a Tucson pediatrician and the parent of a TUSD student, I understand the importance of finding the safest way to educate our youth during the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s why I voted for Dr. Ravi Grivois-Shah for TUSD Governing Board. I have known Dr. Ravi personally and professionally for several years and I trust him to make sound decisions for our children during this frustrating, frightening, and uncertain time. Furthermore, Dr. Ravi has a long history of advocacy for our students and has served voluntarily and admirably on TUSD committees to develop curriculum that is current and inclusive to all youth. Finally, as a father of three young children and the spouse of a K-12 educator, I know he truly understands the concerns of parents and the needs of our students. I wish him the best and encourage my TUSD neighbors to vote for my friend and colleague, Dr. Ravi Grivois-Shah.
Tracey Kurtzman, MD
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!