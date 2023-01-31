Letter: TUSD hiring consultant for bond election

I am saddened but not surprised at the TUSD Governing Board deciding to spend tax money to hire a consultant to gauge voter opinion on approving yet more money for TUSD. Isn't gauging voter opinion what the Governing Board members are for? They're elected by voters, so supposedly they're the ones who should know best what the voters think. I must add though that I am particularly saddened by brand new member Val Romero, who ran as a supposed fiscal conservative, but in one of his first actions, voted to waste taxpayer money in this fashion. As he was just elected, he should know best what the voters think. His vote in favor of wasting tax dollars does not bode well for his constituents.