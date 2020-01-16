Letter: TUSD is a Ethnically Integrated District
Letter: TUSD is a Ethnically Integrated District

Re: the Jan. 9 article "TUSD seeks end of court oversight in desegregation case."

In last weeks article, the Star allowed self-appointed "Plaintiff Representative," Sylvia Campoy to make a statement on behalf of the long deceased TUSD parents, the Mendoza plaintiffs. Please notice that both the Mendoza and Fisher plaintiffs are no longer involved in this case, they both died long ago, and sadly our public district is controlled by unelected/ self-appointed "representatives" and out of state/ corporate law firms.

Each of my 5 children and now 18 grandchildren are at one of TUSD's, ethically integrated and excelling schools, and I appreciate the diversity they are surrounded by everyday. A 40+ year desegregation case is no longer relevant to District 1. Our Tucson public district needs to be run by our Tucson public electeds. This abuelita says, "enough is enough.".

Elena Hidalgo

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

