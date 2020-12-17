 Skip to main content
Letter: TUSD is failing their Students
Letter: TUSD is failing their Students

I was horrified to read the article about the number of students who are failing. My reaction was, “it’s not the kids who are failing it’s the policy makers.” Leaders need to address the currently reality. The policy should be “No F’s, only Incompletes”. Each teacher should have an end of course test for students to take to prove they have mastered the course content and they should have the opportunity to test and re-test up to three times with quality instruction provided on the areas where they have not mastered the content. Right now, the reasons for students “failing” is endless, including technology, health etc., etc. The job of policy makers is to Re-imagine how to help students. I urge the policy makers, school superintendents, teachers to re-consider the “F’s”. After so many F’s, kids will give up, because the system gave up on them. Please consider Incompletes.

Cindy Duncan

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

