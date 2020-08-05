Letter: TUSD Teachers are "Last Responders"

We revere our Pima County physicians, nurses and medical personnel on the front line fighting COVID-19. They put themselves in harm’s way and are true heroes.
We honor our police and firefighters, unionized public employees, for being first responders in all times of crisis.
Why are TUSD teachers, unionized public employees, last responders?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
