Letter: TUSD teaching anarchy

Tucson Unified School Districts recent decision to institute mask mandates for the coming school year in open defiance of the law prohibiting it is setting an alarming example to the very students they are responsible for educating that if you don't agree with a law it is okay to just raise your middle finger and ignore it.
There are established ways the change laws that do not involve anarchy.
Its no wonder TUSD enrollment continues to decline with this kind of attitude at the top echelon of the school board. I would not send a child to be taught by these people either.
Wayne Rossi
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.