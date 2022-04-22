 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: "TUSD to charges higher tuition at two centers"

Re: the April 16 article "TUSD to charge higher tuition at two centers."

How disheartening to read in Saturday’s paper that TUSD is raising fees at two early childhood learning centers. Tuition currently stands at a whopping $1,000./mo, too high for all except the most affluent, but on Monday, all but one board member voted to raise fees up to 15%. Sadie Shaw—refused to vote the increase. Refused to make a bad situation worse.

It’s indisputable that the most effective use of public funds is early childhood education. Studies show that a strong start in life saves money, and provides citizens who contribute back much more than the investment. Crime is lowered, production increases, mental health and drug addiction diminish, homelessness abates. This is why we are the ONLY developed country to not provide free and expert education to all children 2 and older. It makes sense and it’s the right thing to do.

Our state has a $5.3 billion surplus. Let's provide education to every toddler, and then, let's elect some new board members.

Cheryl Lockhart

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

