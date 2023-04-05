I am one who believes in the separation of church and state, which means I am against any public monies going to any private schools.

For this reason, I donate money to my granddaughter's school.. To learn there was any consideration of a faith based advisory group is disappointing

and to learn the TUSD Board was not made aware is alarming. Any advisory board should be made up of TUSD parents and professional educators.

Bruce Wysocki

Southwest side