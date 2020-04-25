Letter: TV advertising
Letter: TV advertising

I appreciate the political ads during this quarantine time. It affords me the opportunity to educate myself about the viewpoints of the various candidates while I have time to research their topics. I would prefer those ads rather than the car dealership, insurance, real estate, sanitizer and other ads. So Mark Kelly and other political candidates keep advertising your viewpoints! I’m listening.

Marilynn Johnson

Rio Rico

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

