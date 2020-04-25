Letter: TV advertising

I appreciate the political ads during this quarantine time. It affords me the opportunity to educate myself about the viewpoints of the various candidates while I have time to research their topics. I would prefer those ads rather than the car dealership, insurance, real estate, sanitizer and other ads. So Mark Kelly and other political candidates keep advertising your viewpoints! I’m listening.
Marilynn Johnson
Rio Rico
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!