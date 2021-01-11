 Skip to main content
Letter: TV Reports National Real Issue-Local Funds
Letter: TV Reports National Real Issue-Local Funds

Re: the Jan. 2 article "Pandemic toll straining Pima County finances."

Great Opinion Piece by Pima County Supervisor Sharon Bronson.

The point of course is resources in the form of Federal financing for demands placed on county health departments as they wage a fight against COVID-19. Who better than the senior member of the Pima County Board of Supervisors to call attention to the growing number of people contracting the disease.

Supervisor Bronson goes beyond just crying out for money informing and building the case for additional funds adding to the $87 million already received from the CARES ACT.

Those monies have been spent plus $15 million from county funds to combat effects of the virus that has spread across the world. Launched county mitigation programs incurred heavy costs way over monies received.

Bronson's opinion educates with spending details, plus future needs...estimates of $55 million by June 30.

Harvey Akeson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

