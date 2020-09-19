 Skip to main content
Letter: Two Democratic Incumbents, GOP Newcomer Seek LD9 Seats in Arizona House
Letter: Two Democratic Incumbents, GOP Newcomer Seek LD9 Seats in Arizona House

Last Saturday the Star wrote about two AZ State Legislators in LD9 Randy Friese and Pam Powers Hanndly. It would be tragic to lose either of these Legislators. They are so good about communicating with all Arizonans. Every person living in this state should read Powers Hanndly reports: POWERS FOR THE PEOPLE and get her updates. All reports for this past session are there. Try it and be one of the most informed of AZ residents. I am not one of her committee or workers, just an Arizonan who likes to be informed.

Rosemary Hallinan

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

