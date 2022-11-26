Letter: Two Sides of Mark Kelly

The Senate election results show that over 48% of Arizona voters voted against Mark Kelly. Certainly not the double digit lead Democrats stated Kelly had months ago.

For weeks, I have been the unfortunate recipient of Mark Kelly texts begging for campaign money. The most recent ones stating that " the far-right will fight, challenge, cry fraud" and "were ratcheting up attacks and conspiracies with frivolous lawsuits." Not quite the message just put out by Senator Kelly who promised to "put our state ahead of politics".