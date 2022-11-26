 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Two Sides of Mark Kelly

The Senate election results show that over 48% of Arizona voters voted against Mark Kelly. Certainly not the double digit lead Democrats stated Kelly had months ago.

For weeks, I have been the unfortunate recipient of Mark Kelly texts begging for campaign money. The most recent ones stating that " the far-right will fight, challenge, cry fraud" and "were ratcheting up attacks and conspiracies with frivolous lawsuits." Not quite the message just put out by Senator Kelly who promised to "put our state ahead of politics".

What a hypocrite.

Diane T. Nelson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

