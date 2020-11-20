 Skip to main content
Letter: Two things
Letter: Two things

Two things caught my eye this morning: I had the pleasure of meeting Margaret Truman Daniel and Clifton Daniel at Fordham University in The Bronx many years ago and was impressed with their courtesy, friendliness, and knowledge. It's clear to see where Clifton Truman Daniel comes from.

Second, I enjoyed Macanudo because indeed one of my feet was on top of the other! Talk about super powers!

All in all, despite the news about Trump and the pandemic, the paper brought a smile to my face - thank you!

Valerie Golembiewski

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

