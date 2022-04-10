 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Two Views of Democracy

The war in Ukraine has kept us glued to our TVs and other news sources. While watching, I’ve become aware of some stark differences between their country and ours.

Ukrainians seem clear about what democracy means. They have come together to fight for it, even to death. Professors, farmers, musicians, shop keepers say, "We are all soldiers now."

Zelenskyy, a former actor and comedian-elected-president, has morphed into their courageous leader. In a movie, he played a history teacher who became a humble, honest president. In all-too-real life, his performance has made him a true hero in his country and throughout the world.

In our country: Some of our highest (and lowest) government officials, their associates, sycophants and dupes did their crazy best to overthrow our past election. Even now they are working to throw future elections. Our voting protections are in danger, while Ukrainians are fighting to preserve the ideal of democracy for all of us. They and we cannot lose this fight.

Beverly Goodwin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

