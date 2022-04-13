Letter: Two years later, a new day begins

Sunday's (4-10) op/ed pages were great, including the letters as well as Fitz's cartoon and the opinion pieces. I'm also recalling recent opposing letters about the pronunciation of Sahuarita. Yes, it's true that language changes. But I hope we haven't gotten to the point where grammar rules are simply optional. Excuse me, Mr. Nordmeyer, you had a very eloquent piece about the continuing virus. However, one word you used grated on this retired teacher's ears like fingernails on a blackboard: "Less" is used for mass nouns, not plural nouns! It should be, "Fewer people are dying. Fewer people are being hospitalized. Fewer people are resisting getting the vaccine." But "less people"? Oh, please! In all fairness, I'm not singling out Mr. Nordmeyer, because, unfortunately, he's not the only one I've seen using this word incorrectly. Let's hope that in the future, fewer people make this same mistake!