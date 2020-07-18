Letter: U. A. Veterinary School

At long last, here in Arizona, we have a fully accredited Veterinary School which will open this coming semester, Fall 2020. For the incoming students, the UA Campbell Avenue Agricultural Center will be a critical part of their studies. For Tucsonans, myself included, it is a gardening and conservational inspiration. It is a pleasure to see the seasonal changes of fallow land, use of solar panels, tall corn, grazing animals and more. I fail to understand the thinking or lack thereof in selling this island of green.
Sheila Lepley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!