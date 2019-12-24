Letter: U of A Basketball will be good.

St. John’s 70, Arizona 67
I like to compare statistics after basketball games, especially close ones. Looking at the stats after UA’s loss to St. John’s, here are some. SJ field goal percentage was 35% compared to UA’s 38.8%. Free throws: UA 81.3%, SJ 78.8%, 3 point shots: UA 3 for 16, SJ 2 for 15. But, turnovers UA 13, SJ 8. The big thing was field goal shots taken and made: SJ 21 for 60, UA 19 for 49. In other words, UA outplayed SJ in almost every stat, except St. John’s took 11 more shots at goal than UA. If UA had shot more with the same percentage made, and fewer turnovers, they would have won easily.
Sean Miller has loads of talent on our team. I am hoping and betting that by mid-season and the NCAA tournament that he will have built a powerhouse. At any rate, they are a fun team to watch.
Vernon Stedronsky
Northwest side
