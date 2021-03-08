Letter: U of A Covid Vaccine Site

Whoever organized, and runs, the U of A covid vaccine drive-through event on the U of A Mall needs recognition and our thanks! I had an appointment for 8:20pm, that I was lucky enough to secure in the afternoon on the also awesome website, and arrived 20 minutes early. I was in my car, greeted, ID'd and appointment confirmed, waved to move along, again confirmed, waved along, plenty of cheery, helpful people the entire way. Got under the tent, again ID'd and then the shot, which I barely felt, then a very pleasant wait to make sure you are ok and set up for dose #2.
After a year of lockdown, worry, change of daily routines, after 25 total minutes I left feeling optimistic.
What many people might be dreading is a wonderful experience and hope for the future.
Usually the tents on the mall this time of year are up for Festival of Books, this year it is Covid vaccines.
Go Cats! Thanks U of A!
nancy huff
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.