 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: U of A Football

  • Comments

Last weekend Greg Hansen lamented the weak attendance at the U of A Football game. This week close to 50,000 fans showed up to fill the stadium. But many of us waited in line 45 minutes to get though security and missed the first portion of the game. The entrance we used was grossly understaffed. Certainly the athletic department had an idea of number of tickets sold and significance of this rivalry game. I think they would have planned for this with increased security entrances. There is a reason games are poorly attended.

Bear down Wildcat stadium staff.

John Kautz

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Sire losers

Letter: Sire losers

Growing up being called a sore loser was a a real insult, now it's general practice among Republicans. Now GOP candidates can't accept losses.…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News