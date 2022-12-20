Letter: U of A Football

Last weekend Greg Hansen lamented the weak attendance at the U of A Football game. This week close to 50,000 fans showed up to fill the stadium. But many of us waited in line 45 minutes to get though security and missed the first portion of the game. The entrance we used was grossly understaffed. Certainly the athletic department had an idea of number of tickets sold and significance of this rivalry game. I think they would have planned for this with increased security entrances. There is a reason games are poorly attended.