Letter: U of A furloughs

As one of several U of A alumni in my family, why is there not more discussion on the reason(s) for the abrupt decision by the administration to impose sharp cuts across the board last week, on both staff AND faculty, with no prior communication or coordination with those affected? Why are the two other state institutions funded by state money not making similar sacrifices? And, while other state universities have furloughed over the past couple of weeks, their actions have substantially been limited to staff, and for much shorter duration. Why is only the U of A making such an extreme move? In the week since the administration´s unilateral announcement, why is there not more information on this consequential decision? Administration owes its faculty and student body, its alumni and broader communities, answers! I want to be able to promote U of A instead of being ashamed.
Hunter Williams
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!