Letter: U of A inept coaching hire

The U of A couldn't have done a worse job with hiring a new coach. 4 years after the report of impropriety in basketball program they finally acted. I felt best option was to fire Miller, second was to retain him, worst was to just delay and do nothing. If going to fire him, should have come after last game. Missed out on promising hires at that point. If they were going to fire him should have had targeted a replacement early. Just totally inept decision making.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
