Letter: U of A Men's Basketball

I have never enjoyed watching University of Arizona basketball more than this year! What a great group of young men and a super coach who accomplished so much this season. You should be so proud , I know the community is! You are all so talented but more than that it was the sharing and the care that you have for each other that made it so special to watch. Thanks men, you made this season such a delight and I hope many of you will return next season. Sure looking forward to it!! Thank You!!
Jean Cary
Southeast side
