It’s the age-old story of Pandora’s box. College Athletic Directors and Coaches (and university presidents) are focused on giving the fans exactly what they want - championship teams and elite players in order to fund huge capital projects associated with facilities and salaries. This has become perverse in form through the “Transfer Portal” created to make it easy for players to leave a program and even easier for coaches to “Cherry Pick” elite (but unhappy athletes) instead of having to recruit and develop players. The tail is wagging the dog…