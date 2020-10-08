 Skip to main content
Letter: U of A Should Not Open
To the Editor of the Arizona Daily Star,

200,000 have died in this country, and the number grows by the day. At the time of writing, 628 of those deaths attributed to covid are in pima county. When death is on the line, speaking about covid can have terrible consequences. That is why when other U of A students and I had read that the university plans to open courses in person, we were appalled. Why decide to wait until cases start to go down simply to take actions that will consequently raise that case load again? Even with mask mandates and social distancing guidelines, this will lead to unnecessary death stretching beyond just campus and into pima county. Let it be known then that just because some students consent to in person classrooms, the rest of us do not as it will affect all of those we are in close contact with.

John Chandler

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

