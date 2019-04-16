Dr. Robert Robbins was appointed President of the University of Arizona in great part to aid the College of Medicine. He may be good at that, but he is not good at taking care of U of A students. His caving to Art del Cueto, head of the local Border Patrol union, because del Cueto asked the university to investigate demonstrating students, goes against the Hippocratic Oath he took: "I will abstain from all intentional wrong-doing and harm.” Not only is he harming the three vulnerable young women who exercised their First Amendment rights, he is telling all University students that they will receive no support from him. Instead it appears the Border Patrol determines how free speech can be exercised at the University of Arizona. As an alumnus of the University, I suggest The Board of Regents and Dr. Robbins himself ought to reconsider whether he is the man for the job. He doesn’t appear to be.
Johnna Matthews
North side
