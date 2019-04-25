Re: the April 23 article "3 UA students won't face charges for protest."
At the very least, those three students should face the border patrol agents and apologize for denying them their freedom of speech and they should also apologize for the despicable name-calling and the threats that were directed toward the agents. If those students are let off without any consequences it will set a terrible precedent. Our border agents are also protected by the first amendment and I would hope the university reminds all students and employees of this fact.
Lindsey Smith
Northwest side
