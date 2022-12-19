Letter: U of A to study long COVID, A1, 12.7.22

As a two time survivor of COVID, the first bout in NYC April 2020, when absolutely nothing could be done to save you, and the second this past spring of 2022, I can absolutely verify that for this 70+ year old grandmother the one indelible long term effect of those two COVID bouts has been undeniable fear. The cold fear that comes with hopelessness, especially that first time in 2020 when I was locked in a Manhattan quarantine ward and the staff kept asking me ‘my end of life wishes.’ And according to the NY Post front pages my end of life wishes were irrelevant. Those who died of COVID in NYC that spring were being buried in mass graves or burned in NJ.