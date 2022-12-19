 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access, including the e-Edition, as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: U of A to study long COVID, A1, 12.7.22

  • Comments

Re: the Dec. 7 article "UA to study long COV ID."

I read the article-twice. Each time I could not find any references to long term mental issues. It seems the $7.3 million from the CDC will be used to follow physical long term effects rather than emotional ones.

As a two time survivor of COVID, the first bout in NYC April 2020, when absolutely nothing could be done to save you, and the second this past spring of 2022, I can absolutely verify that for this 70+ year old grandmother the one indelible long term effect of those two COVID bouts has been undeniable fear. The cold fear that comes with hopelessness, especially that first time in 2020 when I was locked in a Manhattan quarantine ward and the staff kept asking me ‘my end of life wishes.’ And according to the NY Post front pages my end of life wishes were irrelevant. Those who died of COVID in NYC that spring were being buried in mass graves or burned in NJ.

People are also reading…

Fear. Cold fear. End of study.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Tucson botanical gardens

Letter: Tucson botanical gardens

I was treated to a dinner and night out at tucson botanical gardens by friends. It was beyond everyone’s expectations and I would highly recom…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News